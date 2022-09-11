MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MetLife Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.59.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

