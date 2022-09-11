Brokerages Set Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) PT at $59.88

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.88.

FTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Fortis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,440,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,377,000 after purchasing an additional 317,126 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,633,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,337,000 after purchasing an additional 413,289 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,903,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,330,000 after purchasing an additional 51,846 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Fortis by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,607,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,368,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,920,000 after purchasing an additional 690,422 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Fortis has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 79.33%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

