UBS Group AG Sells 62,288 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,137,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,288 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.89% of Parker-Hannifin worth $322,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $720,070,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after buying an additional 291,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $60,107,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,782,000 after buying an additional 185,523 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $278.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.39. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

