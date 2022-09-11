Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.75.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Synaptics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Synaptics by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $122.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.61 and its 200 day moving average is $153.88.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. Synaptics’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

