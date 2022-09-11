Brokerages Set ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) PT at $39.35

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.35.

MT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ArcelorMittal from €30.50 ($31.12) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of MT opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.65. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 43.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

