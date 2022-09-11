Invesco Ltd. Purchases 465,063 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,902,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,063 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 6.18% of Manhattan Associates worth $541,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,194,000. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 906,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after buying an additional 166,597 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 660,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,560,000 after buying an additional 131,720 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,204.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after acquiring an additional 115,236 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,674,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $145.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.26. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $188.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 1,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,378. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Recommended Stories

