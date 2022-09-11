Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) versus Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Head-To-Head Review

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) and Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Real Good Food shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Oatly Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Oatly Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Real Good Food and Oatly Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Good Food 0 0 4 0 3.00 Oatly Group 1 3 10 0 2.64

Profitability

Real Good Food currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.92%. Oatly Group has a consensus target price of 11.19, suggesting a potential upside of 242.10%. Given Oatly Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than Real Good Food.

This table compares Real Good Food and Oatly Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Good Food -25.29% -2,730.68% -56.09% Oatly Group -39.99% -23.60% -17.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Real Good Food and Oatly Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Good Food $84.08 million 2.06 -$34.98 million N/A N/A Oatly Group $643.19 million 3.01 -$212.39 million -0.47 -6.96

Real Good Food has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oatly Group.

Summary

Oatly Group beats Real Good Food on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co. brand name, as well as sells private-label products. The company serves retailers, which primarily sell its products through natural and conventional grocery, drug, club, and mass merchandise stores. It also sells its products through its e-commerce channel, which includes direct-to-consumer sales through its website, as well as through its retail customers' online platforms. The company was formerly known as Project Clean, Inc. and changed its name to The Real Good Food Company, Inc. in October 2021. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

