Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Inspired Entertainment worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 40,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 37,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 60,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.78. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $301.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

INSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

