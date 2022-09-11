Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 161,060 Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 161,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Agiliti as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGTI. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Agiliti during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Agiliti during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Agiliti during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Agiliti by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Agiliti by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $18.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42. Agiliti, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Agiliti ( NYSE:AGTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.66 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $143,114.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary L. Gottlieb sold 11,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $220,986.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,305.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,086. 4.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGTI shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

