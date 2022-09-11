Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Critical Review

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Trade Desk and GAN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trade Desk 0 5 14 0 2.74 GAN 0 1 1 0 2.50

Trade Desk currently has a consensus price target of $83.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.22%. GAN has a consensus price target of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 223.91%. Given GAN’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GAN is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trade Desk 2.43% 2.16% 0.99% GAN -43.86% -13.61% -11.18%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Trade Desk and GAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Trade Desk has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAN has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of GAN shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of Trade Desk shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of GAN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trade Desk and GAN’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trade Desk $1.20 billion 27.10 $137.76 million $0.07 955.57 GAN $125.43 million 0.95 -$30.59 million ($1.41) -2.01

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than GAN. GAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trade Desk beats GAN on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV. It also provides data and other value-added services. The company serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

About GAN

(Get Rating)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C). It offers and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming. The company also offers online sports betting, online casino game, and peer-to-peer poker services through its coolbet.com website, as well as a range of development, marketing, and customer support services designed to deploy and provide ongoing operational support for its software systems. It serves regional operators and individual tribal casino operators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

