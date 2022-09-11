Hood River Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Arhaus worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 4,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,411 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,975,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Arhaus by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,425,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after buying an additional 218,568 shares during the period. 30.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 15.62. Arhaus, Inc. has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $14.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16. Arhaus had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 134.88%. Analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ARHS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arhaus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

