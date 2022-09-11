Hood River Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,707 Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI)

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 2.99% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 13.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I reduced their price objective on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.5 %

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Increases Dividend

Shares of REFI stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $20.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

