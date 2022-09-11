Bramshill Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Bramshill Investments LLC lowered its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 57,471 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 3,068.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 24,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNOP opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.02. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 96.30%.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

