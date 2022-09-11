Bramshill Investments LLC Buys 2,229 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

NYSE JPM opened at $119.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.48. The stock has a market cap of $349.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

