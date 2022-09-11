Bramshill Investments LLC Sells 3,241 Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Bramshill Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 422,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

NHS stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

