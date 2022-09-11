Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $612,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 106.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Prologis were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 3,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $129.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.