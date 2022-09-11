Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 298 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.9 %

FIS opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average of $97.37. The company has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $127.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,837 shares of company stock worth $7,990,794 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

