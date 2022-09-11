35,947 Shares in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Bought by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 77,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBN opened at $18.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $27.12.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

