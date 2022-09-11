Bramshill Investments LLC Sells 995 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bramshill Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $299.77 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

