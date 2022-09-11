Comparing Olaplex (OLPX) and The Competition

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is one of 26 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Olaplex to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Olaplex and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00 Olaplex Competitors 122 940 981 23 2.44

Olaplex presently has a consensus price target of $26.42, suggesting a potential upside of 110.37%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 21.02%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23% Olaplex Competitors -6.29% 36.98% 6.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Olaplex and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Olaplex and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million $220.78 million 31.40 Olaplex Competitors $4.06 billion $334.00 million 39.25

Olaplex’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex. Olaplex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Olaplex beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

