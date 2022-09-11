Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,026 shares of company stock worth $1,736,856. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Macy’s Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 51.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 12.19%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

