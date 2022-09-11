Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Holdings Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568,014 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.98% of Marriott International worth $562,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $398,339,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after purchasing an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $93,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $162.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average is $161.49. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

