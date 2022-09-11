Olaplex (OLPX) vs. Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is one of 26 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Olaplex to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Olaplex and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million $220.78 million 31.40 Olaplex Competitors $4.06 billion $334.00 million 39.25

Olaplex’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex. Olaplex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23% Olaplex Competitors -6.29% 36.98% 6.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Olaplex and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00 Olaplex Competitors 122 940 981 23 2.44

Olaplex presently has a consensus target price of $26.42, indicating a potential upside of 110.37%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 21.02%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Olaplex beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

