Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 18,900 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,130,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,755,908.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 45,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $271,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 25,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 15,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $92,100.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 40,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $241,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,084 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $134,305.08.

On Monday, August 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 35,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $231,815.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,873 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $74,045.13.

On Monday, August 15th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $103,810.49.

On Friday, August 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $166,581.00.

Oncology Institute Stock Down 4.0 %

Oncology Institute stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oncology Institute during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncology Institute

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

Recommended Stories

