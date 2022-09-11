Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives $15.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 53,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $608,725.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 193,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

HLIT opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

