First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) versus Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Critical Comparison

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties -2.21% -0.94% -0.45% First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties 2 0 1 0 1.67 First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

Earnings and Valuation

Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 39.57%. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 74.65%. Given First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Summit Hotel Properties.

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties $361.93 million 2.40 -$65.57 million ($0.30) -27.07 First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Summit Hotel Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust beats Summit Hotel Properties on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

