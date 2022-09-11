Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Covestro from €33.00 ($33.67) to €34.00 ($34.69) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Covestro from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Covestro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.21. Covestro has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $34.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 7.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

