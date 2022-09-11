Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Lowered by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,056,910 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 659,073 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.29% of Abbott Laboratories worth $598,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 113,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 239,544 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 513,661 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $60,798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,635 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. StockNews.com raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

NYSE ABT opened at $108.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.61. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.21 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.