Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,392,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 514,759 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.35% of Ventas worth $580,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $2,112,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of Ventas by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Ventas by 165.5% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 138,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 86,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,993,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,613,000 after buying an additional 131,839 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Ventas Stock Up 2.2 %

About Ventas

Shares of VTR opened at $49.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 992.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46.

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.