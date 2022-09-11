Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Desjardins downgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

