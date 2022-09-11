Analysts Set Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) PT at $48.00

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.08.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 target price on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,917,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 35.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $57.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.