Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 16,012 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Dover by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Dover by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 44,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $129.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a one year low of $116.66 and a one year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.505 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.70%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

