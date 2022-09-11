Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 109,449 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,728 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 109,449 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Comcast Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.43 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $156.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

