Jeanmarie F. Desmond Purchases 1,335 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond acquired 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,230.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Trinseo Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $947.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.32. Trinseo PLC has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 18.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trinseo by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Trinseo by 202.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 233.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSE. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.52.

About Trinseo

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

