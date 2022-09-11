Jeanmarie F. Desmond Purchases 1,335 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Stock

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond acquired 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,230.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Trinseo Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $947.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.32. Trinseo PLC has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.
Trinseo Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trinseo by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Trinseo by 202.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Trinseo by 233.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSE. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.52.
About Trinseo
Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinseo (TSE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.