Robert Smakman Buys 250,000 Shares of Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX:ALV) Stock

Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX:ALV – Get Rating) insider Robert Smakman acquired 250,000 shares of Alvo Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,500.00 ($31,118.88).

Alvo Minerals Limited operates as a base and precious metals exploration company in the Palmeiropolis region of central Brazil. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group element minerals. It holds an interest in the Palma project that covers an area of approximately 500 square kilometers of granted exploration permits and exploration permit applications located in central Brazil.

