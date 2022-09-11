Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys Shares of 17,429 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 268,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,853,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $712,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $313.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.89 and a 52 week high of $475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.04 and a 200-day moving average of $334.85.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

