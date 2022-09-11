Bradford Gay Sells 11,653 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) VP Bradford Gay sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $50,923.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 810,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,906.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bradford Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Bradford Gay sold 19,450 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $96,472.00.

AMWL stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 90.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in American Well by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Well by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in American Well by 605.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Well has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

