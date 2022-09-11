Insider Buying: Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Purchases A$49,992.80 in Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$10.40 ($7.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,992.80 ($34,960.00).
Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 16th, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 2,500 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$10.90 ($7.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,250.00 ($19,055.94).
- On Tuesday, June 14th, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 2,500 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$11.25 ($7.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,125.00 ($19,667.83).
Dicker Data Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Dicker Data Increases Dividend
About Dicker Data
Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.
