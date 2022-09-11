Jeremy Andrus Acquires 10,423 Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Stock

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Andrus bought 10,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $29,184.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,916,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,966,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Traeger Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE COOK opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $392.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. Traeger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $200.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.10 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

COOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Traeger from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair lowered Traeger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Traeger from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOK. Southernsun Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,611,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Traeger by 615.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,757,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Traeger by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,103,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Traeger by 1,187.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,089,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Traeger by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,126,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 858,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

