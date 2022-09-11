Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 74,468 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,468 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $22,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $113.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.34. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $66.42 and a 12-month high of $130.35.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

