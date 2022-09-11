Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $54.29 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp cut its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.14% of Cloudflare worth $54,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Cloudflare Trading Up 5.2 %

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $2,637,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $2,637,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 217,977 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,694 in the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NET opened at $65.83 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average is $74.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.