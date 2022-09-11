Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 472,568 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,474,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,568 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $58,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,957,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,149,000 after buying an additional 44,592 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 19,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

