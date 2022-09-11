Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.50% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $33,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 84.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 74.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day moving average is $96.70. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $55.19 and a 1-year high of $180.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 36.80% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

