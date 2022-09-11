Personal Capital Advisors Corp Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $14,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 41.0% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $317.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $301.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.45.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

