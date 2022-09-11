Personal Capital Advisors Corp Increases Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.29% of Tyler Technologies worth $52,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $189,211,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,803,000 after buying an additional 333,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,282,585,000 after buying an additional 295,863 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 295,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,621,000 after purchasing an additional 90,402 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,796.8% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 78,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,859,000 after purchasing an additional 74,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.55.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $385.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49 and a beta of 0.91. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $300.85 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total value of $912,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

