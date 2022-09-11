Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 43,147 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,147 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.12% of Sysco worth $49,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1,494.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after buying an additional 1,120,437 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 16.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,881,000 after buying an additional 842,927 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 25.6% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,573,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,799,000 after buying an additional 728,795 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $83.89 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.