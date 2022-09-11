Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys 37,122 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,122 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.17% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $47,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $1,134,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,187,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,119,374.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,000 shares of company stock worth $21,372,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.55. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

