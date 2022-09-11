Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $17.04 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $607,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,692,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,387 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 46,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $43.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.28.

