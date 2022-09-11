Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Position Increased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.30% of Semtech worth $13,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMTC. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 132.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Semtech by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech during the first quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Semtech Stock Up 2.7 %

SMTC stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Semtech

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

