Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) & Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) and Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and Locafy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -30.61% -43.35% -7.68% Locafy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eventbrite and Locafy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $187.13 million 4.04 -$139.08 million ($0.75) -10.25 Locafy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Locafy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eventbrite.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Eventbrite and Locafy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 2 1 0 2.33 Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eventbrite currently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 91.81%. Given Eventbrite’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Locafy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Eventbrite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eventbrite beats Locafy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Locafy

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in local search engine marketing in Australia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions, such as listings, landing pages, locators, and marketplace for improving the local online presence for business owners. The company's platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. It offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through reseller channels comprising digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

